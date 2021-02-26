Disney Plus Added 15 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the final Friday of February and Disney Plus has decided to see off the month in style with one of its biggest hauls of the last few weeks. There are a ton of new titles – 15 if you count single seasons individually or 12 if you don’t – going up on the Mouse House’s streaming platform today. Unusually, there are no movies among them, bar a short film, but the bevy of fresh TV content offers a range of entertainment to get you through the weekend whatever your tastes.

Starting with National Geographic stuff, catch new episodes of Car SOS, Secrets of Sulphur Springs and Okavango: River of Dreams from today, as well as a couple of shows from Disney’s resorts around the world – including the Illuminations firework display at Disneyland Paris and the Grand Opening gala of Shanghai’s Disney Resort.

For more, check out the full list of arrivals for February 26th below:

Car SOS (S8) Disney Channel Games 2008 (S1) Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris Disney Pair of Kings (S1) Disney Pair of Kings (S2) Disney Pair of Kings (S3) Disney Roll it Back (S1) Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S1) Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S2) Mickey Go Local (S1) Myth: A Frozen Tale (Premiere) *Disney+ Original Okavango: River of Dreams Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes) Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala WandaVision *Disney+ Original

Moving on to Disney Channel titles, 2008’s Disney Channel Games is added to the streamer along with animated series Mickey Go Local, originally made as an exclusive for the South-Asian market. Also, don’t miss a trio of classic Disney TV series in their entirety – two live-action sitcoms, Roll it Back and Pair of Kings, and fondly remembered animation American Dragon: Jake Long.

Last but not least, we have two must-see originals due on D+ this Friday. For starters, episode 8 of Marvel’s WandaVision debuts and with the MCU series on the verge of wrapping up, the drama really ramps up in this penultimate installment of the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany vehicle. And finally, make sure to catch Myth: A Frozen Tale. Originally developed as a VR experience a couple of years ago, this short film taking place in Arendelle has been reformatted for regular viewing.

You can check out all of this and more on Disney Plus from today.