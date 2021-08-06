Disney Plus Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Still working your way through Wednesday’s haul of new TV content? Well, there’s already more fresh material to tuck into that just went up on Disney Plus. This Friday has seen seven titles debut on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform. That includes three new movies, two National Geographic titles and two TV episodes. Check out the full list below and then scroll down for further info:

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. “Finland’s Midnight Sun”

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 115 *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 108 – Season Finale *Disney+ Original

First of all, if you still haven’t had your fill of shark documentaries after all the shark-related content D+ has been serving up for the past month, then you’re in luck as today brings Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale. Not to mention the latest episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which sees the chef travel to Finland.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Official Poster Teases Palpatine's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Moving on, you won’t want to miss the two major TV episodes that dropped today. First of all, there’s the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1 and the season finale of The Mysterious Benedict Society. Once Bad Batch wraps up next week, that should be it for the latest TV episodes arriving on Fridays and all original TV content will now land on Wednesdays.

As for those three films, the second and third Beverly Hill Chihuahua movies can now be found on the service in the States, the two straight-to-DVD follow-ups to the 2008 family comedy. What will no doubt be the most popular flick on Disney Plus this weekend, though, is Mrs. Doubtfire, the 1990s favorite starring Robin Williams as a divorced dad who pretends to be an elderly Scottish nanny to spend time with his kids.

Catch all this on Disney Plus from today.