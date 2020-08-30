Disney Plus Is Adding 13 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

We’ve reached the end of August, and on Friday of this coming week, Disney Plus will drop a haul of new content to welcome in the new month. The next batch of movies and TV shows added to the streaming service’s library includes a few classic films, some fresh TV episodes and one of the most notable straight-to-streaming releases of the whole year.

This is, of course, Mulan, the live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic. The film was originally set to hit theaters back in March, but it was pulled due to the pandemic. With cinemas still not fully up and running again, Disney has elected to make the groundbreaking decision to release the Liu Yifei-starring movie on Disney Plus – albeit via a new Premiere Access level, meaning audiences have to spend $29.99 to watch it.

See below for the full list of everything coming to D+ this week:

Ancient China From Above

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan (available for $29.99 via Disney+ Premier Access)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 101-110 (Series Premiere)

Muppets Now: Episode 106, “Socialized” (Season Finale)

One Day at Disney: Episode 140, “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Pixar in Real Life: Episode 111, “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True: Episode 304, “Germs”

Gorgeous First Poster For Mulan Debuts 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Aside from just Mulan, the two sequels to The Mighty Ducks will go up on the site as well, joining the original movie that’s already available and ahead of the sequel TV series that’s in the works. You can also catch a bunch of new pics that Disney’s inherited from Fox from this Friday, including animated fantasy Strange Magic, Drew Barrymore romcom Never Been Kissed and The Wolverine, the latest of the X-Men films to arrive on the service.

There’s a bunch of D+ original TV content due this week, too. Most notably, Earth to Ned drops its entire 10-episode first season. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, it’s a mock late night talk show hosted by eponymous alien invader Ned. Speaking of Jim Henson, Muppets Now reaches its season finale, too, while you can also enjoy new installments of One Day at Disney, Pixar in Real Life and Weird But True.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Disney Plus next weekend? Let us know in the comments below.