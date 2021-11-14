Disney Plus Day Debuts Make Up 90% Of The Platform’s Most-Watched Titles

Having raced past 118 million subscribers in two years, Disney Plus doesn’t really have to use the full power of its marketing machine to entice new customers. After all, the Mouse House is one of the most powerful brands in the industry, and that’s without even mentioning the various subsidiaries that fall under Walt’s umbrella.

However, Disney Plus Day gave awareness a nice little boost, even if Star Wars fans were left severely underwhelmed by what was on offer. The one-day event clearly had a major influence over what audiences chose to spend their time watching, though, with every single one of the Top 10 titles on the platform only being added to the library on Friday, as per FlixPatrol.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leads the pack with Jungle Cruise close behind, with Luca short film spinoff Ciao Alberto, Marvel Studios’ fifteen-minute sizzle reel teasing the past, present and future of the franchise’s streaming slate and family-friendly reboot Home Sweet Home Alone rounding out the Top 5.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary, Pixar’s Disney Plus Day Special and Star Wars documentary Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett also chart, as does fan favorite Enchanted, which finally hit D+ to coincide with more news surrounding long-gestating sequel Disenchanted. That means Black Widow is the sole representative in the Top 10 that was available to stream before Friday, so the celebration was a winner all-round.