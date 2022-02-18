Disney Plus Italy teases Captain Carter in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

There has been plenty of speculation for who will show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it launches later this year and now even Disney is fanning the flames with the latest post on Italy’s Disney Plus account.

Shortly after the latest trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel dropped, an official poster for the movie arrived and appeared to be littered with easter eggs and plenty to speculate, including the seeming appearance of Captain Carter’s shield.

Captain Carter is a version of Agent Peggy Carter who receives the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. The character first appeared in the Disney Plus animated series Marvel’s What If…?, and was rumored to appear in the film prior to this poster, but now fans are convinced.

Sembra che quello scudo sia riapparso recentemente da qualche parte… 🤔 non vi sembra una "Follia"?#CaptainCarter e tutti gli episodi di #WhatIf vi aspettano su #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/mRFfqVbDN5 — Disney+ IT (@DisneyPlusIT) February 17, 2022

“It seems that shield has recently reappeared somewhere … 🤔 doesn’t that sound like “Madness” to you? #CaptainCarter and all the episodes of #WhatIf are waiting for you on #DisneyPlus !” Trasnlated by Google, via Disney Plus Italy

It’s most likely that Disney is using these rumors to promote their animated series but the wording of the post does lend readers to think that they could possibly know something we don’t.

Fans have had plenty to ponder over the past few days regarding who will be appearing in the film but they won’t get any true answers until the movie hits theatres on May 6.