Disney Plus Just Added 7 New Titles In Time For The Weekend

Following its latest haul of new TV content on Wednesday, which included new episodes of Turner & Hooch, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and Marvel’s What If…?, Disney Plus today offered up its second weekly update, which this time delivers a mix of movies, documentaries and a new short film and TV special. Take a look at the full list below and then scroll down for more info on what’s just arrived on the service.

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) – Premiere *Disney+ Original

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

First up, Confessions of a Shopaholic – a 2009 romcom starring Isla Fisher as a fashion journalist with a shopping addiction – is the latest 20th Century Fox movie to find its way onto the platform. Meanwhile, those who love classic Disney songs and scores will want to check out Disney Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Then there’s Descendants: The Royal Wedding, an animated follow-up to the hit Descendants movie trilogy which concludes the story of Dove Cameron’s Mal by giving her a happily ever after with King Ben (Mitchell Hope). Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson also lend their voices, with late star Cameron Boyce honored within the story. This half-hour special, which also teases where the franchise could go next, previously aired on The Disney Channel last month.

A trio of National Geographic documentaries also drop today – namely, Flooded Tombs of the Nile, Jade Eyed Leopard and Smoky Mountain Park Rangers. Last but not least, the latest Pixar SparkShorts debuts on the site. It’s about a wrestling-obsessed grandmother whose plan to watch the latest showdown is ruined when her young granddaughter arrives out of the blue.

You can find all of this now on Disney Plus in the US.