Disney provides more ammunition for whitewashing accusations with latest ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action casting

The Lilo & Stitch live-action has already given us plenty to talk about. Right off the bat, fans questioned the necessity of yet another addition to the laundry list of Disney remakes, but as it turns out, that’s far from the most controversial topic surrounding this film.

On April 14, the public took to social media to accuse the entertainment company of colorism and whitewashing Lilo’s older sister, Nani, by having a light-skinned Hawaiian actress play the role. Now that the actor set to play David Kawena has been announced, the insurgence continues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kahiau Machado is the one chosen to portray Nani’s love interest on the big screen, which is raising numerous eyebrows.

On Twitter, folks are pointing out how, despite Disney rightfully casting actors from Hawaii to portray the Lilo & Stitch characters, the company is suspiciously choosing people that look little like their animated counterparts, particularly when it comes to skin tone. Some claim that the company is showing a clear preference for artists with more Eurocentric features.

the colorism in this casting is WILD https://t.co/zMNbIFMmea — ✨حمزہ✨ (@hamzrants) April 18, 2023

The casting director pic.twitter.com/fTXbvqCqHN — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) April 17, 2023

This casting is missing a lot. I don’t get the eurocentricism they’re going with. — Gilluis Pérez (@GilluisPerez_) April 17, 2023

Disney can’t pay to light their movies, so the just decided to make all the actors lighter instead 😭 — call me sara (@H0Phaze) April 17, 2023

Disney has famously faced whitewashing accusations a few times in the past, and each time, the criticism seems to roll right off the company’s shoulders. It’s early to tell how the Lilo & Stitch remake will fare at the box office under these conditions, but one thing is for certain: the audience isn’t happy.