Disney Pushing Brie Larson For Oscar Consideration For Avengers: Endgame

For your consideration… Avengers: Endgame, a superhero epic unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Yes, with awards season quickly creeping up now, Disney and Marvel Studios have begun to position Endgame as a legitimate Oscar contender. And while The Academy won’t reveal their 2020 nominees until the beginning of next year – January 13th, to be exact – Kevin Feige and co. have big hopes for the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed blockbuster.

Already, we knew that they were pushing it in categories such as Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Director and Best Picture, but earlier today they also threw almost the entire main cast into the conversation as well, choosing to put forth the core ensemble for consideration for some Oscar gold.

In particular, here’s who they’ve suggested for each category:

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans Mark Ruffalo Chris Hemsworth Jeremy Renner Josh Brolin Paul Rudd Don Cheadle Best Supporting Actress: Scarlett Johansson Gwyneth Paltrow Zoe Saldana Karen Gillan Brie Larson

Marvel Unveils Oscar Campaign Posters For Avengers: Endgame 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While some of these folks do deserve at least a nod for their hard work, it’s certainly a bit surprising to see Brie Larson on this list. After all, Disney didn’t put her up for Captain Marvel and in Endgame, she barely even did anything. True, she lent a hand to the heroes in a few tight spots, but she was hardly an important part of the overall narrative and basically disappeared for the majority of the film after the first few scenes.

In any case, whether you believe some of these individuals are deserving of Oscar gold or not, acting in comic book movies isn’t usually recognized by the Academy, so it’s unlikely that Avengers: Endgame will find itself coming up in conversation for either the Best Supporting Actor or Best Supporting Actress category. Still, we wouldn’t count it out for some of the technical awards and regardless of who walks home with a golden statue on the big night, the real winner here is Disney, who got to sit back and watch as the MCU blockbuster climbed right to the top of the box office to become the highest grossing film in history.