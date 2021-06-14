Disney Plus Adds The Black Widow Collection Ahead Of Nat’s Solo Movie

We’ve waited so long for Black Widow that it’ll be surreal when it’s actually out. Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure was originally due in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic saw its release date repeatedly pushed back. Now, finally, it’s coming on July 9th and will be the first MCU movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

In a first (and potentially also a last), Black Widow will be simultaneously available in theaters and on Disney Plus. As such, the streaming network has begun getting audiences hyped and just launched a collection that recaps Natasha’s MCU story. The key art showcases the character’s various looks over the years and is the deep shade of crimson being used throughout the marketing campaign.

To MCU fans, the movies included won’t be a surprise, as we have Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow is also featured in the collection, marked as “Coming Soon to Disney Plus.”

New Black Widow Photos See Natasha And Yelena Facing Down Taskmaster 1 of 4

The streaming platform grouping films together to focus on a particular hero or theme is a fun feature and one I expect to see more of as their many new movies and TV shows launch. Loki got the same treatment last month, catching us up with the God of Mischief’s story in time for the premiere of his solo series last week. We’ve also seen them group pics by their phases and, in one of the coolest collections, offer the entire MCU in timeline order (beginning with The First Avenger and ending with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

We’ll likely see this happening for other returning MCU characters as well, so keep your eyes peeled for Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther collections when their upcoming sequels are almost out.

For now, though, I say roll on Black Widow, as I’m itching for a new MCU movie. It’s been far, far too long.