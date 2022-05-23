Disney survey uses John Krasinski and Emily Blunt fan art for ‘Fantastic Four’ poll

Kevin Feige is famed for keeping his ear to the ground and regularly giving his fanbase exactly what they want, and never has that been proven truer by the casting of John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the actor having been at the very top of Fantastic Four casting wish-lists since the second the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot was first announced.

While it isn’t 100% certain given what we know about the franchise’s approach to alternate realities and variants, it would be a real shocker were The Office and Jack Ryan alum replaced as the patriarch of Marvel’s First Family when the fifth feature-length adaptation of the comic book icons with a fourth different lineup enters production.

Of course, there’s still the small matter of finding a replacement director after Jon Watts dropped out due to superhero fatigue, with Krasinski also emerging as a front-runner in that respect, too. Marvel have been conducting some polling to gauge fan interest in certain projects and/or upcoming developments, and it’s been noticed that the Fantastic Four line of inquiry has interestingly opted for fan art featuring the star alongside wife Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, as you can see below.

File this under “Strange.”



An outside survey company polling Disney+ patrons regarding upcoming projects used John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for the Fantastic Four. Reed is even shaven, in a tweaked suit, with grey hair at his temples.



Wishful thinking? Or something more? pic.twitter.com/iyBk4X8Quh — With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) May 22, 2022

Here's How Emily Blunt Could Look As Sue Storm In Fantastic Four Reboot 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Blunt has said on numerous occasions that she’s not interested in the genre, but with her husband having debuted as Reed already, it definitely can’t be discounted that the other half of the dream casting equation will be solved when Fantastic Four firms up its ensemble.