Disney Told Emily Blunt To Stop Talking About Anal Beads On Jungle Cruise Press Tour

Disney’s Jungle Cruise proved to be a roaring success, having hauled in $212 million and counting at the box office, in addition to earning almost $45 million from Premier Access sales in its ten days in release. It must have gone on to bring in a lot more than that, with a sequel officially confirmed to be in development on August 30.

While the movie itself is almost painfully derivative, it’s elevated above outright mediocrity almost entirely by the strength of the chemistry between leads Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Admittedly, they generate precisely zero romantic sparks, but it’s clear the pair got on like a house on fire when the cameras weren’t rolling.

The A-list duo had an absolute blast on the press circuit, regularly ripping each other to shreds for a laugh. However, in a new profile on Johnson by Vanity Fair, The Rock revealed that the Disney PR team were urging them to stop taking things so far when they were promoting a family-friendly blockbuster.

“I can’t tell you, how quick we got those calls: ‘We really love your chemistry and what you guys are doing, but can we dial it back a little bit on the anal beads?’”

Here's How Emily Blunt Could Look As Sue Storm In Fantastic Four Reboot 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Imagine having to be the poor Disney representative making the call to Emily Blunt, telling her that she should probably scale back the anal bead chatter when she’s out there representing Jungle Cruise, the studio’s latest big budget PG-13 effort, which she probably found hilarious. Then again, Blunt revealed that The Rock loves to “push the boundaries until he is saying things that will just make your head spin to make you laugh.” So clearly, it takes two to turn a family-friendly flick’s PR tour into an avenue for a good sex toy quip.