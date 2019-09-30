Disney Reveals The First New Song From Frozen 2

It’s been six years since Walt Disney Studios unleashed Frozen upon the world, and with it, one hellishly catchy (and if you ask me, tedious) soundtrack. Yes, in the thousands of days since that release, especially the colder ones, you can still hear musical invites to build a snowman bellowing from the lungs of young children and kid-at-heart adults everywhere – oh, and let’s not forget that “Let It Go” won an Academy Award.

After all that time, mere months now separate us from Elsa and Anna’s next snowy adventure in Frozen 2. Joining them, of course, will be Josh Gad’s Olaf, Jonathan Groff’s Kristoff, and the group’s trusty reindeer steed, Sven. But a whole slate of original songs will be arriving in November as well, and early this morning, the House of Mouse unveiled its first highly-anticipated track.

Called “Into the Unknown” and sung by the film’s star, Idina Menzel, it puts into musical prowess the experience of Elsa’s upcoming journey out of Arendelle and into the Enchanted Forest. You can check it out for yourself down below.

Admittedly, that’s a pretty catchy song – though I’m sure there was a time before “Let It Go” was diffused into every aspect of the culture that I liked that tune, too – and so far, I may believe Josh Gad’s claims that this film’s soundtrack will be even better than the last.

With that said, there’s a pretty even distribution of tunes between the massive cast, with each star being featured in at least two songs each.

You can check out the full tracklist down below:

“All is Found” – performed by Evan Rachel Wood “Some Things Never Change” – performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff “Into the Unknown” – performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA) “When I Am Older” – performed by Josh Gad “Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)” – performed by Jonathan Groff “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Jonathan Groff “Show Yourself” – performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood “The Next Right Thing” – performed by Kristen Bell “Into the Unknown” – performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits) “All is Found” – performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits) “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Weezer (end credits)

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.