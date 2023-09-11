Home Movies

Disney’s 100-movie Blu-Ray collection: Release date, price, what’s included, and where to buy

If there was ever a way to prove your dedication to Disney, this is it.

You read that right, folks; Disney finally realized that it was in a position to pull off the biggest ego release in the history of entertainment, and they’ve finally hit that big red button with the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, a whopping multi-volume Blu-Ray collection consisting of 100 curated animated films that Disney and Pixar have produced throughout history, along with a few other eye-catching trinkets that will surely mark purchasers as the most elite of the Disney die-hards.

Here’s the full breakdown on everything you need to know about the limited-edition collection, such as its release date and contents, as well as the price, which is probably something you’d prefer not to know.

When does the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection come out, and where can I buy it?

Disney’s monstrous new collection will release to retail on Nov. 14, with pre-orders beginning on Sept. 18 at Walmart.com. It’s not yet clear whether it will be available at other retailers or not.

It’s worth noting that most all of the titles featured in the collection are also available to stream on Disney Plus, if you’re looking for technical, more convenient, but wildly less flashy and official information on the actual content’s availability.

How much will the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection cost?

Time to rip the band-aid off; the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will run you $1500 a pop, which measures out to 15 dollars a movie without considering the extra goodies that come with the collection. So, if you occupy that particular triple intersection of loving Disney, being a physical media connoisseur, and having enough disposable income to stock your shelves with 100 years of the Mouse House, you’re in luck.

What is included in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection?

Before we jump into the list of 100 Blu-Ray discs offered up in this collection, know that they’re split into three separate volumes, each of them a hardcover binder that boasts a self-standing spine. Beyond that, the collection also comes with digital codes for each of the movies, a certificate of authenticity, a collective lithograph from Disney’s upcoming film Wish, and a pair of collectible crystal Mickey Mouse ears with a “Disney 100” engraving on the front (just to make sure that that $1500 price tag was justified, no doubt).

With that out of the way, here’s a list of all the films included in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, listed in order of their release.

  1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs
  2. Pinocchio (1940)
  3. Fantasia
  4. Dumbo (1941)
  5. Bambi
  6. Saludos Amigos
  7. The Three Caballeros
  8. Make Mine Music
  9. Fun and Fancy Free
  10. Melody Time
  11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
  12. Cinderella
  13. Alice in Wonderland
  14. Peter Pan (1953)
  15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)
  16. Sleeping Beauty
  17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians
  18. The Sword in the Stone
  19. The Jungle Book (1967)
  20. The Aristocats
  21. Robin Hood
  22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
  23. The Rescuers
  24. The Fox and The Hound
  25. The Black Cauldron
  26. The Great Mouse Detective
  27. Oliver & Company
  28. The Little Mermaid (1989)
  29. The Rescuers Down Under
  30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
  31. Aladdin (1992)
  32. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  33. The Lion King (1994)
  34. A Goofy Movie
  35. Pocahontas
  36. Toy Story
  37. James and the Giant Peach
  38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  39. Hercules
  40. Mulan (1998)
  41. A Bug’s Life
  42. Tarzan
  43. Toy Story 2
  44. Fantasia 2000
  45. The Tigger Movie
  46. Dinosaur
  47. The Emporer’s New Groove
  48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire
  49. Monsters, Inc.
  50. Return to Never Land
  51. Lilo & Stitch
  52. Treasure Planet
  53. The Jungle Book 2
  54. Piglet’s Big Movie
  55. Finding Nemo
  56. Brother Bear
  57. Home on the Range
  58. The Incredibles
  59. Pooh’s Huffalump Movie
  60. Chicken Little
  61. Cars
  62. Meet the Robinsons
  63. Ratatouille
  64. Wall•E
  65. Tinker Bell
  66. Bolt
  67. Up
  68. The Princess and the Frog
  69. Toy Story 3
  70. Tangled
  71. Cars 2
  72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)
  73. Brave
  74. Frankenweenie
  75. Wreck-It Ralph
  76. Monsters University
  77. Planes
  78. Frozen
  79. Planes: Fire & Rescue
  80. Big Hero 6
  81. Inside Out
  82. The Good Dinosaur
  83. Zootopia
  84. Finding Dory
  85. Moana
  86. Cars 3
  87. Coco
  88. The Incredibles 2
  89. Ralph Breaks the Internet
  90. Toy Story 4
  91. Frozen 2
  92. Onward
  93. Soul
  94. Raya and the Last Dragon
  95. Luca
  96. Encanto
  97. Turning Red
  98. Lightyear
  99. Strange World
  100. Elemental
