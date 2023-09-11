Disney’s 100-movie Blu-Ray collection: Release date, price, what’s included, and where to buy

If there was ever a way to prove your dedication to Disney, this is it.

You read that right, folks; Disney finally realized that it was in a position to pull off the biggest ego release in the history of entertainment, and they’ve finally hit that big red button with the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, a whopping multi-volume Blu-Ray collection consisting of 100 curated animated films that Disney and Pixar have produced throughout history, along with a few other eye-catching trinkets that will surely mark purchasers as the most elite of the Disney die-hards.

Here’s the full breakdown on everything you need to know about the limited-edition collection, such as its release date and contents, as well as the price, which is probably something you’d prefer not to know.

When does the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection come out, and where can I buy it?

via Disney

Disney’s monstrous new collection will release to retail on Nov. 14, with pre-orders beginning on Sept. 18 at Walmart.com. It’s not yet clear whether it will be available at other retailers or not.

It’s worth noting that most all of the titles featured in the collection are also available to stream on Disney Plus, if you’re looking for technical, more convenient, but wildly less flashy and official information on the actual content’s availability.

How much will the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection cost?

Image via Disney/Pixar

Time to rip the band-aid off; the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will run you $1500 a pop, which measures out to 15 dollars a movie without considering the extra goodies that come with the collection. So, if you occupy that particular triple intersection of loving Disney, being a physical media connoisseur, and having enough disposable income to stock your shelves with 100 years of the Mouse House, you’re in luck.

What is included in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection?

Image via Walt Disney

Before we jump into the list of 100 Blu-Ray discs offered up in this collection, know that they’re split into three separate volumes, each of them a hardcover binder that boasts a self-standing spine. Beyond that, the collection also comes with digital codes for each of the movies, a certificate of authenticity, a collective lithograph from Disney’s upcoming film Wish, and a pair of collectible crystal Mickey Mouse ears with a “Disney 100” engraving on the front (just to make sure that that $1500 price tag was justified, no doubt).

With that out of the way, here’s a list of all the films included in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, listed in order of their release.