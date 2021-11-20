Disney’s D23 Expo lineup includes ‘Star Wars’, Pixar, Marvel and more

The Mouse House knows a thing or two about self-congratulatory events touting its own success, ones that also double as showcases for the biggest and best projects in development for either the big screen or streaming.

If it isn’t the Disney Investor Day dropping bomb after bomb, then it’s Disney Plus Day firming up the platform’s slew of in-house exclusives, and let’s not forget about the D23 Expo, either. The company has confirmed that the event set to run from September 9-11 next year will include several live-streamed events teasing some seriously heavy hitters.

D23 typically covers film, television, theme parks, cruises, and the various other strands of the Disney umbrella, and it’s become a much more prominent event ever since the top brass decided to diminish their attendance at other gatherings like Comic-Con in favor of keeping things more self-contained.

The first details have now been announced, and as you’d expect, there’s going to be a big presence from Star Wars, Marvel Studios and Pixar. Given that the event is still ten months away, there’s every chance some high-profile projects are set to be revealed for the first time ever, especially when you remember the last D23 confirmed Raya and the Last Dragon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more were officially happening.