Disney’s latest movie tanks in opening weekend

Disney’s latest animated adventure is failing to stir the hearts of moviegoers as the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Strange World bombed at the box office for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Within the five-day holiday window that included Thanksgiving proper and Black Friday, the spacefaring film only netted $18.6 million. If you only count the traditional weekend alone, Strange World brought in a meager $11.9 million among 4,174 domestic theaters, according to Variety.

By contrast, another Disney-produced movie under their Marvel Studios banner, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing to dominate the box office for the third weekend in a row. It brought in $64 million over the five-day holiday window and $45.9 million over the traditional weekend alone. That brings the Letitia Wright-starring film’s domestic gross to $367 million.

Variety estimates that, based on current projections, Strange World is poised to lose $100 million during its theatrical run, based on the hefty estimated budget of $180 million plus marketing costs. The film currently sits at 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The computer-animated Strange World was written by Qui Nguyen, and he co-directed the film with Don Hall, the Oscar-winner behind such projects as Big Hero 6, Moana, and last year’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Nguyen also co-wrote Raya and has previously won an Emmy for co-writing in the kid’s show, Peg+Cat.

Strange World—co-starring Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, and Lucy Liu—centers on a family of explorers whose in-fighting threatens the success of their latest and most high-stakes mission.

Strange World is playing at a theater near you.