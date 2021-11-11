Disney’s Live-Action Pinocchio Gets A Release Window, Nobody Seems To Care
Most of the release date chatter yesterday was understandably dominated by Paramount, who delayed WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s Star Trek movie and Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts by six and twelve months respectively, but Disney did a little shuffling of its own.
Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms. Marvel and Star Wars spinoff Andor were both awarded fiscal Q4 release windows, which will see them land on Disney Plus between July and September of next year. Robert Zemeckis’ live-action remake of Pinocchio was also handed the same slot, too, but that didn’t seem to create many waves.
That’s strange when you consider Tom Hanks, America’s Dad and beloved A-list star, is playing Gepetto, never mind director Zemeckis’ back catalogue of classics. As you can see from a smattering of the reactions below, the online community appears to be less than hyped for Pinocchio.
Production wrapped earlier this year, and let’s hope it leans further towards Forrest Gump and Cast Away than The Polar Express in the pantheon of Zemeckis/Hanks collaborations. Pinocchio features plenty of other talent including Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan Michael-Key and more, and it can’t be 100% discounted that our first look at some footage could be coming as soon as tomorrow’s Disney Plus Day.