Disney’s Live-Action Pinocchio Gets A Release Window, Nobody Seems To Care

Most of the release date chatter yesterday was understandably dominated by Paramount, who delayed WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s Star Trek movie and Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts by six and twelve months respectively, but Disney did a little shuffling of its own.

Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms. Marvel and Star Wars spinoff Andor were both awarded fiscal Q4 release windows, which will see them land on Disney Plus between July and September of next year. Robert Zemeckis’ live-action remake of Pinocchio was also handed the same slot, too, but that didn’t seem to create many waves.

That’s strange when you consider Tom Hanks, America’s Dad and beloved A-list star, is playing Gepetto, never mind director Zemeckis’ back catalogue of classics. As you can see from a smattering of the reactions below, the online community appears to be less than hyped for Pinocchio.

. . .they're not changing the design at all?? so it's just gonna be cgi 2D pinocchio and tom hanks is there??



is this disney trying to blot out the pinocchio market and make ppl think its kid friendly when the actual story is super fucked up https://t.co/sdc4M30GTL — syd (@FigmentSaint) November 11, 2021

can y’all make one original movie? god dang — amethsyst (@annebombchew) November 11, 2021

Let's see how they'll screw this up — 💀OmegatheUmbreon113🦂 (@Sasori_113) November 11, 2021

How about… fucking no. Just stop. — GorillazZilla (@GorillazZilla) November 11, 2021

yes, because there should be more. These ''live actions'' are just coward ways of exploration old franchises. They want huge sucesses, lion king style, but are too afraid to reivent all the time. — Lex (@ZkyIIer) November 11, 2021

ew no — A normal name I guess (@Smogget) November 11, 2021

Production wrapped earlier this year, and let’s hope it leans further towards Forrest Gump and Cast Away than The Polar Express in the pantheon of Zemeckis/Hanks collaborations. Pinocchio features plenty of other talent including Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan Michael-Key and more, and it can’t be 100% discounted that our first look at some footage could be coming as soon as tomorrow’s Disney Plus Day.