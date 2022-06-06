Watch: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ trailer travels past space and time to ‘a place of infinite mystery’

Walt Disney Animation Studios has finally released the trailer for its upcoming feature film Strange World, which initially lit up the internet late last year with a first look at its breathtakingly impressive artwork.

The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, “the son of a steadfast explorer” who journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land with his family of legendary explorers, where fantastical creatures await them — though, their differences “threaten to topple their most crucial mission.”

The studio has not yet revealed the names of the voice cast for the rest of the characters, which includes Ethan Clade, Meridian Clade, Callisto Mal, and Captain Calypso Kahn. According to a casting logline, Ethan is described as a bi-racial 14-year-old who is “very typical as far as teenagers go. Playful and quick-witted, but can also retreat. He can be a wise-ass, but he isn’t particularly tough.”

Strange World is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon), co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled). When the film was first announced, Nguyen teased the upcoming project on Twitter.

“Because I clearly love telling stories but hate getting sleep, I’m back writing and now co-directing a new feature at Disney with my dude Don Hall, Strange World, our little love letter to pulp adventures and our own families,” Nguyen wrote.

Strange World will be released on Nov. 23, 2022.