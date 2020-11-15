Doctor Doom Will Reportedly Try To Corrupt One Of The Avengers

Having the villain attempt to corrupt the hero by trying to have them embrace their dark side is one of the most well-worn tropes in the movie industry regardless of genre, even though the good guy almost always refuses in the end. So far we haven’t really seen that trope used to any sort of effect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presumably because the franchise isn’t too keen on the idea of adding shades of grey into a roster of heroes and villains that are painted almost entirely in either black or white.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed weeks before it was officially confirmed – that in a future MCU project, none other than Doctor Doom will attempt to corrupt the youthful exuberance of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in an attempt to create a divide in the Avengers. Apparently, he’ll see the potential in Peter’s smarts and brilliant mind and try to turn him and have the young hero join his fight instead and go against his former allies. How, exactly, he’ll do this, we don’t yet know, but we’ve been told that Doom will definitely take a liking to Parker and try to get him on his side.

Holland’s acclaimed performance in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time has more than shown a capability to play characters with their fair share of darkness, although it remains to be seen if fans would buy the lovable actor breaking bad as Peter Parker. Doctor Doom is expected to play a major role as one of the MCU’s next major antagonists, so it would make total sense for him to try and create a rift between Spider-Man and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, especially when the web-slinger is rumored to become established as the franchise’s next marquee hero.

Whether it happens or not, the Latverian dictator won’t be showing up in the MCU at all unless Kevin Feige has very big plans for him, ones that would be befitting his status as one of the most iconic and fearsome villains in comic book history.