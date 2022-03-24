‘Doctor Strange 2’ listed as one of the MCU’s longest solo movies

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stands apart from the majority of the other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the longest solo movies.

It has a listed runtime of 148 minutes (that’s 2 hours and 28 minutes) on the website Ingress, which puts it past many other solo MCU movies. Doctor Strange 2 had some extensive reshoots, and with the story focusing heavily on the worlds throughout the multiverse, the sequel isn’t low on content.

Compared to some of the other titles in this superhero universe, the Doctor Strange sequel holds its own against some stiff competition. Captain America: Civil War comes in at just a minute under with 147 minutes, and it ties with Spider-Man: No Way Home at 148 minutes.

Even though those movies were technically solos, like Doctor Strange 2, they’re packed with characters and both were sequels. Elizabeth Olsen will return as Scarlet Witch, and Sir Patrick Stewart will be Professor X who first played the character in the X-Men movies will also be featured in the film.

As far as team movies go in the MCU, Avengers: Endgame holds the top spot for the longest runtime at 181 minutes, Eternals follows it at 157 minutes, and then it’s Avengers: Infinity War at 149 minutes. Endgame still holds the record holder for the highest-grossing MCU movie at 2.797 billion dollars.

Marvel’s competitor DC has some impressive movie runtimes as well. Matt Reeves’ The Batman is 176 minutes long, and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises follows it at 165 minutes. Zack Snyder’s Justice League might just take the superhero cake, however, as it comes in at a whopping 242 minutes.

See all of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it comes to theaters on May 6.