After releasing its first official teaser along with plenty of BTS images and heaps of merchandise, the promotional campaign for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in full swing. Marvel fans will have to wait until May for all secrets to be revealed, but just enough disclosed information has encouraged a healthy amount of curiosity. Many theories have circulated the internet as to what awaits in the Doctor Strange sequel and not much was known about the supervillains until recently.

On the official Walmart website, a colorful piece of room decor depicts a horrifying beast by the name of Gargantos. It can be assumed that in Doctor Strange, Gargantos will be the enemy of Doctor Strange and America Chavez/Ms. America. Although this information has not been verified, according to the Marvel Fandom Wiki, Gargantos seeks to use Ms. America’s powers to take control over the multiverse. In the comics, Gargantos is a sea monster and an enemy of Namor the Sub-Mariner (the son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis).

The Gargantos artwork features the sea creature among the stars surrounding by a mysterious purple haze.

On Dec. 1, a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO set began making the rounds on social media. The 76,205 piece set shows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) battling against Gargantos in what is known as the “Gargantos Showdown.” The LEGO set may have its limitations in terms of motion and details, but it provided Marvel fans with a first look at Gargantos and what the creature’s design might look like in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness' Lego set gives us the first look of Gargantos pic.twitter.com/Xguiob77WZ — ۞Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness🦋 (@dailyDSITMOM) December 2, 2021 @dailyDSITMOM via Twitter

Hopefully, when a full trailer releases, Marvel fans will get to see Gargantos in action. How exactly the tentacled monster came to exist have yet to be revealed.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release in theaters worldwide on May 6, 2022.