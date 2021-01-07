Doctor Strange 2 Is Reportedly Bigger In Scale Than Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame might not be the most expensive movie ever made, or even the costliest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the conclusion to the Infinity Saga is arguably the biggest blockbuster to ever come out of Hollywood in terms of sheer scale and spectacle. And with a stacked cast full of superheroes that had all led their own solo franchises to multi-billion dollar success at the box office teaming up to bring an end to a story that had spanned 22 movies and eleven years, it wasn’t surprising when it became the highest-grossing title in history.

Wisely, Marvel have opted to leave Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (as a team, at least) out of Phase Four entirely, although we’ll inevitably see them assembled once more in the not too distant future. Besides, there are already three movies on the horizon that are shaping up to match an Avengers epic when it comes to massive storyline developments and unexpected crossovers.

Thor: Love and Thunder ropes in the Guardians of the Galaxy to lend support as Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson battles Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, Spider-Man 3 is heavily expected to revolve around a showstopping third act that sees Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire team up, and the very title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises something we’ve never seen from the MCU before.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing will be bigger in scale than Avengers: Endgame, but he offers no further details to lend weight to what’s an incredibly vague statement. Still, while the Infinity War sequel may have introduced time travel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going one better by traversing countless dimensions. There’s no chance it comes armed with a budget anywhere close to Endgame‘s $356 million, but from a visual and narrative standpoint, it definitely could prove to be much more expansive.