Doctor Strange 2 Synopsis May Reveal Who Unleashes The Multiverse

With a great deal of WandaVision set to unfold entirely in alternate realities created by Scarlet Witch’s powers, as well as Kevin Feige confirming that Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger had usurped Captain Marvel to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful superhero, most people were expecting Wanda to be responsible for the creation of the franchise’s multiverse.

After all, Olsen is set to take second billing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, leading to speculation that she might end up being revealed as the villain of the piece. However, a new synopsis for Sam Raimi’s sequel has now been released, and it sounds as though the Master of the Mystic Arts himself could be responsible, as you can see below.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”

While the friend-turned-enemy could easily apply to Scarlet Witch if she is indeed embracing the dark side, it seems a lot more likely that Chiwitel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo is the person in question here. Having initially acted as Strange’s mentor, the former resident of Kamar-Taj ended up turning his back on his colleagues to chase the Ancient One’s power for himself.

The mention of the Time Stone is interesting, too, considering that the Infinity Gem secured within the Eye of Agamotto was destroyed during the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double header. Presumably, Stephen Strange’s thirst for knowledge and hint of arrogance will see him once again trying to harness forces he can’t control, and a dastardly intervention from Baron Mordo could be all that it takes to set the plot of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness into motion, opening the door for evil to enter our world from other dimensions.