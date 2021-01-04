The MCU’s Phase Four Will Have Three Avengers-Sized Movies

While Avengers: Endgame may have shaken the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its core, there’s no chance that it marked the last time we’ll see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembled after the four epic blockbusters earned a combined total of close to $8 billion at the box office. Kevin Feige has already hinted as much, but looking at the Phase Four slate, it would appear that there’s not going to be an Avengers movie to wrap things up this time around.

However, that doesn’t mean the franchise is going to be skimping on the scale, spectacle or crossovers that have always been such a key part of the shared mythology’s unprecedented success, and there are three upcoming projects in particular that are set to replicate the Avengers model in wildly different adventures that still offer almost unlimited storytelling scope and potential.

Spider-Man 3 is first out of the gate in December, and even if half of the casting rumors turn out to be true, then it’ll comfortably be the biggest live-action outing for the web-slinger yet, with all signs pointing towards Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire suiting up to join Tom Holland in a reality-altering battle for the ages.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Elsewhere, the very title and core concept of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness virtually guarantees a handful of unexpected cameos as the Sorcerer Supreme travels across multiple dimensions, with the narrative presumably picking up from where Spider-Man 3 leaves off given the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch in both.

Then there’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster return to the MCU and inherit the mantle of the God of Thunder, while the Guardians of the Galaxy are also confirmed to drop by as Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson faces his greatest threat yet in Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

The Avengers themselves might not be assembling during Phase Four, then, but several of the key team members will be suiting up for action in movies that will comfortably rank among the most spectacular efforts the MCU has ever seen.