Kevin Feige Cryptically Promises That Avengers 5 Is Coming Someday

Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion to both Phase 3 and the entire Infinity Saga. As high-stakes, super-scale crossover movies go, it’s hard to top. For that reason, Phase 4 will be the first of the MCU not to feature a big team-up film. However, Marvel has never ruled out more being made in the future. And sure enough, it looks a lot like Kevin Feige has cryptically confirmed that Avengers 5 will arrive eventually in his latest tweet.

First, Twitter user Scott Gustin shared a video of the audience being blown away by Cap picking up Thor’s hammer during an opening night screening of Endgame. The tweet went viral, and caught the attention of the Marvel Studios chief. Kevin then retweeted the video, adding his own eyebrow-raising message. “A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again.”

A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As well as everything else, Endgame also acted as a final adventure for the OG Avengers team, with half of them written out for good. The team line-up would be very different in Avengers 5, then. And Marvel is likely already working on filling out their ranks over the next few movies. After all, major new heroes are being introduced across the franchise, from She-Hulk in her own Disney Plus TV show to Mahershala Ali’s Blade.

As per We Got This Covered’s own intel, Avengers 5 will likely go by the title New Avengers. The second-generation heroes, such as Doctor Strange, Sam Wilson’s Captain America and probably Spider-Man will now be the senior members. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, meanwhile, is going to serve as team leader, according to what we’re hearing. And when it comes to their latest nemesis, Kang the Conqueror has to be the odds-on favorite.

The earliest Avengers 5 could get here is 2023. It’s a while away yet, then, but Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will return, as Feige says, “someday.”