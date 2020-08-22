With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Flash arriving within months of each other in 2022, the next major showdown in the long-running Marvel vs. DC battle will be over who can make the best movie about alternate realities. While the two title characters couldn’t be more different on the surface, you can bet your bottom dollar that both sides will be taking a very keen interest in what the other is doing.

Of course, The Flash already looks to be racing ahead in terms of interest and genuine excitement with the news that not only is Michael Keaton coming back to play Batman for the first time in nearly three decades, but Ben Affleck also put months of rumor and speculation to bed by signing on to make his return as Zack Snyder’s Batman.

Creepy Fan Poster For Doctor Strange 2 Resurrects Iron Man 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The gauntlet has already well and truly been laid down, then, and now, noted insider Grace Randolph is claiming that Kevin Feige isn’t going to take it lying down and is actively looking to load Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with cameos, including actors that we haven’t seen on the big screen since before Marvel was purchased by Disney in 2009.

I think all the Spider-Men

and Hugh Jackman Would make it an Avengers Endgame level event! Feige wants to just fill it with tons of cameos#Marvel #MCU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 21, 2020

While certainly exciting to hear, there’s almost no way that Feige will be able to live up to fan expectations with these rumored cameos. After all, folks will be expecting the likes of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. But he might even struggle to give them Edward Norton’s Bruce Banner or Terrence Howard’s Rhodey.

That being said, Marvel have more than enough cash at their disposal to make it happen, and you can bet that the studio will do everything in their power to make sure that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is 2022’s most talked-about multiverse movie.