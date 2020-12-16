Spider-Man 3 Could End Up Featuring 9 Villains Now

Unless Spider-Man 3 is planning on being four hours long, the majority of the multiversal members of the cast won’t be given a great deal of screen time to ensure that the movie still places Tom Holland’s Peter Parker at the forefront. After all, this time last year, we had no idea where the story was headed, and if you’d told people Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be returning, then you might have been laughed out of the building.

However, the two former big screen Spideys mark the tip of an iceberg more than capable of sinking the Titanic, with almost every major player from both of Sony’s previous franchises having been rumored for an appearance. So far, Jamie Foxx remains the only one that’s officially confirmed by the studio, but Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst and Alfred Molina are reportedly as good as locked in along with Maguire and Garfield.

If the most recent batch of speculation is to be believed, though, Sony and Marvel are far from finished. Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio and a couple of Green Goblins by the names of Willem Dafoe and Dane DeHaan are also said to be in talks, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, there’s still more to come, as he claims that Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Michael Mando’s Scorpion may be involved, along with Tom Hardy’s Venom and whoever ends up being cast as the SPUMC’s Kraven the Hunter.

The Spider-Man 3 villains we know about so far are; Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman. Mysterio, Scorpion, Kraven, Valture, Venom could also show up. We'll know for sure soon enough. — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) December 15, 2020

That’s at least nine villains for those keeping track, and it certainly reads like complete and utter overkill on paper, but there’s no guarantee that everyone is going to show up when Spider-Man 3 arrives next December and for now, we’ll just have to trust that Marvel know what they’re doing.