Jake Gyllenhaal Reportedly In Talks For Spider-Man 3

If “Macho Man” Randy Savage hadn’t passed away in 2011, then Bonesaw McGraw would have probably been linked with a return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 by now, because almost anyone to have even mildly irritated the web-slinger throughout the course of his seven live-action movies has been said to be coming back in some capacity.

So far, the list of antagonists that haven’t been rumored for Jon Watts’ upcoming threequel is much shorter than the ones who have, and that even includes Topher Grace’s Venom. Michael Keaton’s Vulture is set to appear in Morbius and is still very much alive in the main MCU timeline, but he’s one of just four villains who’ve been left out of the conversation alongside Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, James Franco’s Harry Osborn and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino.

Of course, Jamie Foxx was the first to join Spider-Man 3 as Electro, before the news broke that Alfred Molina would be throwing on the tentacles again to play Doctor Octopus, while Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman has joined Willem Dafoe and Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblins as the latest additions to the rumor mill. But it doesn’t end there, as insider Grace Randolph is now claiming that Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to return as Mysterio as well.

There’s been plenty of speculation that Quentin Beck survived the events of Far From Home, and bringing him back for Spider-Man 3 could make perfect sense within the context of the narrative. Not only that, but if he were to return for a cameo, then you could realistically imagine Peter blaming all of the multiple Spider-people and their respective villains on the technology he used to create the Elementals, before the friendly neighborhood superhero is informed by Doctor Strange that it’s much more serious than that and the multiverse is in play.