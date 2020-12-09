Home / movies

Furious Marvel Fans Demanding A Spider-Man Solo Film For Tom Holland

By 51 mins ago
x

Certain sections of the comic book movie fanbase can be a fickle bunch, capable of changing their opinions on a dime. Many of the people calling for Amber Heard’s head on a platter and demanding she be removed from Aquaman 2 don’t seem to mind in the slightest that she’ll have an increased presence in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, for instance, while others spent years questioning the lack of female-driven movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before turning on Brie Larson and Captain Marvel.

Elsewhere, ever since it was confirmed Spider-Man 3 would incorporate the multiverse by adding Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast, fans had been crossing their fingers in the hopes that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would follow suit so that they could see all three live-action Spideys swing into action together.

However, with Garfield as good as signed on and Maguire deep in negotiations with Marvel and Sony, there’s now backlash being directed towards their involvement, based on the belief that it could end up seeing Tom Holland overshadowed in his own movie, and you can check out some of the reactions to the news below.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

It seems odd for so many people to throw their support behind the idea of Garfield and Maguire suiting up for Spider-Man 3 only to cry foul when it actually happens, but this is par for the course when it comes to social media these days. Of course, this is just the opinion of a select few, and based on the buzz generated by yesterday’s bombshell series of announcements, it still appears as though the overwhelming majority of folks are fully in favor of the two former incumbents of the spandex suit making a triumphant return.

Source: EpicStream

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...