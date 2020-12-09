Furious Marvel Fans Demanding A Spider-Man Solo Film For Tom Holland

Certain sections of the comic book movie fanbase can be a fickle bunch, capable of changing their opinions on a dime. Many of the people calling for Amber Heard’s head on a platter and demanding she be removed from Aquaman 2 don’t seem to mind in the slightest that she’ll have an increased presence in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, for instance, while others spent years questioning the lack of female-driven movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before turning on Brie Larson and Captain Marvel.

Elsewhere, ever since it was confirmed Spider-Man 3 would incorporate the multiverse by adding Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast, fans had been crossing their fingers in the hopes that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would follow suit so that they could see all three live-action Spideys swing into action together.

However, with Garfield as good as signed on and Maguire deep in negotiations with Marvel and Sony, there’s now backlash being directed towards their involvement, based on the belief that it could end up seeing Tom Holland overshadowed in his own movie, and you can check out some of the reactions to the news below.

please give tom holland a solo spider-man movie please give tom holland a solo spider-man movie please give tom holland a solo spider-man movie please give tom holland a solo spider-man movie please give tom holland a solo spider-man movie please give tom holland a solo — grace☆ ceo of star wars tiola (@pterscurls) December 8, 2020

if spider-man 3 is multiverse…give tom holland the third solo movie he deserves pic.twitter.com/2b99s7ttdX — jaida wants mcu & tfatws moots (@C1VILWARS) December 5, 2020

So like they made

Captain America 3, Civil War Spider-Man 3 will be live action Spider-Verse I just hope Tom Holland’s Spidey gets more straight solo movies in the future. pic.twitter.com/Jxlp5twdc4 — Spidey Kid (@n_spidey) December 8, 2020

the people (me and everyone else with logic) would like tom holland to have his own solo 3rd spider-man movie. please stop adding people into it and let the man thrive — val ♡ (@thollandaf) December 8, 2020

Tom Holland will never have a proper solo Spider-Man film pic.twitter.com/vdiA0e2Nba — Luke ʬ⁸⁴ (@positionsmotive) December 8, 2020

Please just be a short cameo, I don't want all the other Spidermen in Tom Holland's last, and arguably first, solo movie — Rayn (@CresHazel) December 9, 2020

I wish Tom Holland's Spiderman 3 was a solo movie and not a Spiderverse movie. Tom Holland deserves his own trilogy. (yes, I still want a Spiderverse movie. I just wished they waited till Tom Holland's Spiderman finished his own trilogy.) — noëlle (@noelletraynor) December 9, 2020

can tom holland not have a solo movie?? thats just focussing on him without any mentor bullshit or unnecessary characters??? why does sony hate him so bad 😭 im tired — stew •79 (@peterserenity) December 8, 2020

Marvel really said fuck Tom Holland solo movies by adding like 15 different superheroes — 🎄🦇z🦇🎄 (@_cmpos_) December 9, 2020

the way that tom holland's spiderman is never given a chance to do anything. y himself, it's so unfair to both the fans and to tom himself, just keep the crossovers for avengers movies not the solo films 😭 — les 🍒 rt pinned (@mjstingleparkcr) December 8, 2020

It seems odd for so many people to throw their support behind the idea of Garfield and Maguire suiting up for Spider-Man 3 only to cry foul when it actually happens, but this is par for the course when it comes to social media these days. Of course, this is just the opinion of a select few, and based on the buzz generated by yesterday’s bombshell series of announcements, it still appears as though the overwhelming majority of folks are fully in favor of the two former incumbents of the spandex suit making a triumphant return.