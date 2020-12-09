Home / movies

Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Alfred Molina Returning In Spider-Man 3

By 1 hour ago
It’s been rumored before, but now it’s been essentially confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter shared today that Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3The British actor – who memorably played Otto Octavius versus Tobey Maguire’s wallcrawler in Spider-Man 2 – is just the latest legacy star of the franchise to return for the threequel. And it’s fair to say Marvel fans are losing it over the news.

For one thing, Molina’s Doc Ock is one of the most beloved supervillains in the genre so it’s amazing to hear that we’ll be getting more of him. What’s more, it’s also exciting for him to return as part of the bigger tapestry of the live-action Spider-Verse that seems to be unfolding. It can’t be long until we find out for certain that Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back, too.

It’s going to be wild.

We’re all glad this is a thing.

A lot of fans are already trying to figure out just how his return is going to work.

Remember, Ock’s not just redeemed, he’s dead, too. Same as Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Alternatively, there’s this interesting theory…

More on-set musical moments of Molina with his extra arms, please, Marvel.

It’s only a matter of time.

Willem Dafoe must be waiting by the phone right now.

But there’s one iconic character we’re all waiting on most of all…

Reports are now pouring in pointing to Garfield and Maguire being in talks to suit up once again as their versions of the webslinger to share the screen with Tom Holland. It’s also going around that both Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone will be back, too, as Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy. Who knows how everyone is going to fit into a single movie together. It’s looking like we should be getting ready for the Avengers: Endgame of the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man 3 is shooting under lock and key right now, ahead of its planned theatrical release next December. Let us know how hyped you are for more of Molina’s Doc Ock in the usual place.

