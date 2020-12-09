Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Alfred Molina Returning In Spider-Man 3

It’s been rumored before, but now it’s been essentially confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter shared today that Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3. The British actor – who memorably played Otto Octavius versus Tobey Maguire’s wallcrawler in Spider-Man 2 – is just the latest legacy star of the franchise to return for the threequel. And it’s fair to say Marvel fans are losing it over the news.

For one thing, Molina’s Doc Ock is one of the most beloved supervillains in the genre so it’s amazing to hear that we’ll be getting more of him. What’s more, it’s also exciting for him to return as part of the bigger tapestry of the live-action Spider-Verse that seems to be unfolding. It can’t be long until we find out for certain that Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back, too.

It’s going to be wild.

Spider-Man 3 is going to be wild. pic.twitter.com/SJ5pxX9fDj — Matt 🎬 (@mattlovescinema) December 8, 2020

We’re all glad this is a thing.

Octavius was always one of my favourite Spider-Man villains and Molina played him well. I’m glad this is a thing — RobotRunner55 (@RobotRunner55) December 8, 2020

A lot of fans are already trying to figure out just how his return is going to work.

Didn't Alfred Molina's Doc Ock redeem himself at the end of Spider-Man 2? I wonder how spider-verse this truly is. — Bone Jam (@BoneJam1) December 8, 2020

Remember, Ock’s not just redeemed, he’s dead, too. Same as Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Reminder these two are dead so it would have to be new version of Doc Ock and Electro pic.twitter.com/c6X7L71tz2 — Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) December 8, 2020

Alternatively, there’s this interesting theory…

Doc Ock and Electro both "died" in some sort of wierd energy spectrum unlike Green Goblin. They're gonna make it look like they were transported to some other dimensions instead of actually dying fosure. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/a7VDrUFBGk — 🦇Bruised Wayne🦇 (@Cruelfilm) December 8, 2020

More on-set musical moments of Molina with his extra arms, please, Marvel.

Alfred Molina is really in the MCU now We're gonna need all the 'Spider-Man 3' behind-the-scenes shots 😂pic.twitter.com/YCZ9Log02b — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 8, 2020

It’s only a matter of time.

we got Jamie Foxx back as Electro and we got Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock it’s really only a matter of time before Andrew and Tobey are confirmed and that Spider-Man 3 is gonna be Spider-Verse related. pic.twitter.com/iJqkItsoXe — Luke (@qLxke_) December 8, 2020

Willem Dafoe must be waiting by the phone right now.

LIVE reaction of Willem Dafoe reading the SPIDER-MAN 3 casting news pic.twitter.com/nOocS5AGd1 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) December 8, 2020

But there’s one iconic character we’re all waiting on most of all…

If they’re bringing back Alfred Molina and Jamie Fox in Spider-Man 3, they gotta bring this god back too pic.twitter.com/qB6ry4koSw — angle ➐ (@angleperra) December 8, 2020

Reports are now pouring in pointing to Garfield and Maguire being in talks to suit up once again as their versions of the webslinger to share the screen with Tom Holland. It’s also going around that both Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone will be back, too, as Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy. Who knows how everyone is going to fit into a single movie together. It’s looking like we should be getting ready for the Avengers: Endgame of the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man 3 is shooting under lock and key right now, ahead of its planned theatrical release next December. Let us know how hyped you are for more of Molina’s Doc Ock in the usual place.