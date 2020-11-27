Petition To Have Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2 Soars Past 1.5M Signatures

As hard as Johnny Depp’s fans might try to change the minds of the Warner Bros. executives, for the time being, Amber Heard isn’t going anywhere, and will be throwing on Mera’s red wig early next year when she shows up for work on the set of Aquaman 2. Her ex-husband will also be heading into nautical territory, though, after it was revealed that he’ll be voicing a puffin loosely based on himself in an educational animated series, which is the first project he’s officially signed on to for a long time.

Despite threats to boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 along with the studio’s DCEU sequel, petitions to have Depp reinstated as both Gellert Grindelwald and Jack Sparrow and calls to have the creative team behind the Animaniacs revival publicly apologize for a joke that was interpreted as a slight on the fallen star, in the grand scheme of things, the actor’s fans have accomplished absolutely nothing.

Amazing New Aquaman 2 Fan Art Replaces Amber Heard As Mera With Emilia Clarke 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, if anything, the constant vitriol being directed at Warner Bros. and Heard might reflect badly on Depp in the long run as an army of cyber warriors spew bile at anyone or anything they deem to be attacking his reputation, especially when he’s been denied the right to appeal the verdict in his libel trial and now has to stump up some hefty legal costs.

However, that hasn’t stopped the petition to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 from passing 1.5 million signatures this week, although the actress and her paymasters at WB have already cast doubt on the viability of those numbers. Even if it continues to gain momentum and ends up hitting ten million, though, Johnny Depp will still be out of a job and his former spouse will not, and try as they might, the fans can’t change that.