‘Doctor Strange 2’ scores best Fandango pre-sales of 2022

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially under just one month away from hitting theaters, enraptured moviegoers have already started flocking to purchase tickets for the much-anticipated Marvel sequel. Sales for the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch vehicle have apparently been so successful that Fandango is now reporting that the movie has scored the best pre-sales of any movie in 2022 thus far.

Tickets for the upcoming Marvel project officially went on sale yesterday and according to Fandango, it has quickly surpassed ticket sales for Warner Bros.’ The Batman, based on a 24-hour time period. Additionally, ticket sales for the movie have been the best since tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home went on sale, Deadline reports.

With successful installments in the MCU like WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home teasing fans for potential crossovers, director Sam Raimi has already confirmed that the Multiverse of Madness will continue to expand the broad multiverse, which is likely a driving force behind the massive amount of tickets sold.

To celebrate the good news, Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis expressed his overwhelming excitement in an official statement, saying:

The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel Studios is known to deliver.

Multiverse of Madness will once again see Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange as he deals with the complicated situation of the multiverse being opened due to a forbidden spell he cast for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Secure your tickets now for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is in theaters May 6.