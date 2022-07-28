‘Doctor Strange 2’ star says it’s easy keeping Marvel secrets

The team at Marvel Studios has long since learned from its mistakes, namely Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, and have adopted a media training strategy that transforms any and all assets into an ironclad fortress, of which Kevin Feige himself likely swallows the key. Indeed, the studio has been known to give out fake scripts to their actors and keep fake props around on set in order to misdirect everyone from whatever truth the MCU happens to be concocting.

But despite the franchise’s familiarity with the rumor mill, it’s all money down the drain in the case of working with Xochitl Gomez, who recently made her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, itself a film rich with spoilers of egregious consequence.

Gomez, who plays multiverse-jumping teenager America Chavez in the film, revealed in an interview with ComicBook that keeping secrets about Marvel projects came quite naturally for her, citing how she understands the perspective of an MCU fan, being one herself, and how she wouldn’t wish spoilers upon any of her fellow Marvel followers.

I feel like literally a weight has… No, I mean, it was pretty easy to keep these secrets, because it’s just something as obviously a fan, I want everyone to feel like they’re seeing all the secrets unfold as they’re watching the movie. So I was very careful to not say anything. I think there was only one time where I was in the middle of answering a question. I was like, oh I can’t, just stop right here.

We’ve yet to see America Chavez confirmed for any future MCU projects, but with Hawkeye having brought Kate Bishop into the equation, we imagine the Young Avengers, of which America Chavez is a part, will be making their appearance sometime in the future.