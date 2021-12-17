‘Doctor Strange 2’ star says the reshoots are nearly over

It’s been a long and winding road to the big screen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is finally coming to theaters in May 2022, unless yet another unexpected roadblock pops up.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel was originally set to have returning director Scott Derrickson at the helm, and was first awarded a May 2021 release date. However, Derrickson either quit or was fired depending on who you choose to believe, which opened the door for Sam Raimi to return to the world of comic book blockbusters for the first time since Spider-Man 3.

However, the pandemic came along and kept throwing a multitude of spanners in the works, before whispers began making the rounds that Multiverse of Madness was in big trouble after the cast and crew were reassembled for extensive reshoots that would run six days a week up until the end of the year.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Benedict Wong revealed that the additional photography is almost over, and he can’t wait for audiences to see what the Sorcerer Supreme’s next adventure has in store.

“I’ve been marveling at his vision, his take. His overall resolve, as well. We were shooting in the middle of a pandemic and it was almost like, Doctor Strange and the Menace of the Multischedule. We were literally filming in a quantum way. There is no plan A. There’s a B and a C and then a D. Your mind is running all over the place. I have no doubt it’s going to be something fantastic”

Based on nothing but the title, we’re expecting insanity on an epic scale from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which it’s got more than enough potential to deliver.