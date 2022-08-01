‘Doctor Strange 2’ star teases a leadership role for America Chavez

Just months after making her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Xochitl Gomez says her character is gunning for a leadership role.

As Stephen Strange’s sidekick, America Chavez made interdimensional waves, which, as Gomez told Collider, should culminate in a commanding position in the multiverse—and, by extension, a leading part for Gomez.

“Well, I mean, at this point, you know . . . she’s getting over her trust issues, obviously. And I feel like she just needs a place to call home and she needs some discipline and structure in her life. And I think Wong is doing that. But I think one thing she definitely needs to learn is she needs to learn to work with others. Obviously, she’s been working alone, and she’s also just been destined to be a leader.”

However, she acknowledges that leadership should be earned, not granted, which means Chavez might need some more practice before becoming a Marvel master.

“So in order to be a leader, you also have to learn to work with others and help one another. And I think she has the qualities to be an amazing leader, but I think there’s a few other things she has to learn first.”

While Chavez’s—and Gomez’s—future in the MCU is undecided, we can assume that, due to the studio’s obsession with continuity and crossovers, we’ll see her again very soon. Perhaps it’ll be in Loki, which Gomez has already picked as a preferred landing spot. Its second season is set to hit Disney Plus in mid-2023.