Doctor Strange 2 Theory Explains How Captain Carter Could Return

The creators of Marvel’s What If…? revealed shortly after the premiere that Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter would be the closest thing the show had to a main character, so it was fitting that she played major roles in both the first and last episodes of the Disney Plus exclusive.

The Season 1 finale saw the Guardians of the Multiverse assembled to combat a shared enemy, with the Watcher acting as an inter-dimensional Nick Fury of sorts, breaking his oath not to interfere in the process. We’ve already heard that Peggy could be set for a live-action return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a new theory from The Direct puts forward a relatively simple way to make it happen.

In the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, the Sorcerer Supreme says that “the multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little”, so he’s evidently going to need a little help, especially when Wanda Maximoff appears to have mastered the art to traverse it based on WandaVision‘s post-credits sequence and confirmation from Elizabeth Olsen.

As per the theory, Captain Carter could end up being Doctor Strange’s initial point of contact in Multiverse of Madness, because not only has she witnessed the multiverse firsthand, she’s also seen what happens to the former surgeon when he tries to harness its power for his own gain. That would tie the live-action blockbuster to the animated series and establish the breadth of the danger the multiverse presents, while also bringing back a beloved fan favorite for a guest appearance.