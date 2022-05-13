‘Doctor Strange 2’ theory suggests a comics superhero could be the dad of Alt-Wanda’s kids

Warning: This article discusses middling spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from the off.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not only brought back Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch of Earth-616, but also introduced a Wanda Maximoff variant from Earth-838. Unlike the OG Wanda, who had been corrupted by the Darkhold, this version had a happy life raising her two boys, Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard), a bit like her fake WandaVision life made real. And yet there was no sign of Vision in this reality. Which begs the question: who is the twins’ father in this world?

This is a mystery that fans have been discussing on the FanTheories subreddit. If you were thinking that Vision was their dad, and he’s just off-screen or dead by this point in the timeline, Redditor pleasedontbingme pointed out that it’s far more likely that the synthezoid never actually existed on this Earth. The biggest clue is the Ultron drones used by the Illuminati, indicating that Ultron never turned evil on 838… meaning he never created Vision.

So if Wanda’s Baby Daddy isn’t Vision, then who is it? Fortunately, the comics provide a possible answer. As user OnslaughtRM reminded us, Vision’s origins on the page differ from the MCU in that he doesn’t get his consciousness from the Mind Stone or JARVIS and instead has the cloned brain patterns of dead hero Wonder Man aka Simon Williams. So maybe Wanda’s husband on 838 is either Wonder Man or a Wonder Man-Vision.

Or maybe it’s just some random guy and Wanda never became a superhero (or supervillain) in this reality.

It’s worth pointing out that Simon Williams was almost played by Nathan Fillion in an Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, although his cameo was ultimately cut. If Doctor Strange 2 opens the door to the Castle star portraying Wonder Man for real in the MCU, that would be pretty wild. Especially if he was married to Wanda. #WonderWanda?