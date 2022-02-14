‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer appears to include a Captain Marvel variant

Doctor Strange 2 is set to include a ton of cameos and appearances from across the multiverse and today’s trailer only gave us a better look at some that are to come — including a potential variant of Captain Marvel.

Towards the end of the trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl, fans have spotted a character that has similar abilities to Captain Marvel. In the scene, they are engaging in a fight with Wanda Maximoff. With everything else going on in this sequel, fans are convinced this is a variant of Captain Marvel.

While early reports suggested it would be Monica Rambeau, who debuted during WandaVision, making a cameo in this film, now it seems it could be a variant of her mother Maria Rambeau.

Maria Rambeau made her MCU debut in 2019’s Captain Marvel, however, her character was simply a fighter jet pilot and friend to Carol Danvers, the Captain Marvel character portrayed by Brie Larson.

Across the multiverse, though she could potentially be the one to receive the powers and don the moniker of Captain Marvel.

i’m really hoping this is either a captain marvel variant of one of the former off limits marvel characters (x-men or ff) pic.twitter.com/Gq3qsl54Kg — dcmmcu (@dcmmcu) February 14, 2022

While this would be a surprise and something that wasn’t immediately obvious from the original glimpses we’ve had at the new Doctor Strange film, it still wouldn’t be the most surprising cameo that we seem to be getting, after it was revealed that X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart appears to be reprising his role as Professor Xavier in the film.

To get confirmation on Maria Rambeau’s appearance or any of the other cameos in the film fans will need to wait until they see it for themselves when it launches in theatres on May 6.