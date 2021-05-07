Monica Rambeau Rumored For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Cameo

Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau may not have even settled on her official superhero name yet after acquiring powers in WandaVision, but she’s clearly in the process of being positioned as a major character throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four lineup.

Before the Disney Plus exclusive limited series had premiered, the actress was confirmed for the project now known as The Marvels alongside Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, while the post-credits scene of WandaVision‘s finale that saw her interacting with a Skrull also seemed to set her up for a potential appearance in Secret Invasion.

Given her familial ties to both S.W.O.R.D. and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Monica is already connected to a significant element of Phase Four, especially with her recent adversary Scarlet Witch taking second billing behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a new rumor claims that Parris could show up in Sam Raimi’s reality-bending blockbuster as well.

There’s little additional information available on her role, but it wouldn’t be too difficult to parachute her into the narrative given her experience in dealing with Wanda, not to mention her newfound abilities, but production wrapped on Multiverse of Madness a few weeks back and the new additions to the cast have been kept firmly under wraps with the sole exception of Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, so we won’t find out any genuine answers for a while.

That being said, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched given that she and Wanda parted on relatively good terms despite everything that had happened between them, and she’s one of the few people that could get close enough to try and talk her down should Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness find Scarlet Witch causing serious damage.