Elizabeth Olsen knows a thing or two about taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected directions having headlined the franchise’s weirdest and wildest outing to date thanks to Disney Plus series WandaVision, so when she says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be bonkers, it’s best to take the actress at her word.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is currently in its final week of shooting, and given the title of the project it’s probably safe to assume that there’s going to be a lot of post-production and visual effects work required to bring it up to scratch before Multiverse of Madness hits theaters next March. In any case, the first set photos and videos arrived online earlier this week, and though there was nothing to write home about given that the footage in question is being shot at an English farmhouse, there’ve been reports making the rounds that says Wanda’s kids Billy and Tommy were spotted on set.

That ties in with what we know about the plot so far based on WandaVision‘s post-credits scene, which seemed to indicate that the Scarlet Witch will be wreaking havoc in countless realities as she tries to find the one where her children have been calling out to her. In a new interview, Olsen opened up a bit about the pic and teased that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be a lot different from your typical MCU blockbuster.

“It’s a bonkers movie, they’re definitely going for that horror show vibe.”

Kevin Feige previously admitted there were going to be elements of horror incorporated into the story, something director Sam Raimi is more than comfortable with having risen to prominence four decades ago with his breakout feature The Evil Dead. And after several extensive delays, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally gearing up to call it a day in terms of filming, at which point the countdown to release will truly be on.