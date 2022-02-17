‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer viewed over 93 million times in first 24 hours

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a part of the mass of film content that was teased during Super Bowl Sunday, and the film’s latest trailer has earned some staggering viewership.

According to RelishMix’s social media tracking, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness drew in over 93 million views across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in its first 24 hours.

Disney also claims that the shorter 30-second promo for the film clocked 143 million views in its first 24 hours on social media along with another 55 million from the broadcast.

While these numbers are impressive, they still don’t come close to Marvel’s most impressive 24-hour runs — Spider-Man: No Way Home at 355 million views and Avengers: Endgame with 289 million.

While Doctor Strange came out on top, the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion trails closely behind, pulling in 86.82 million views.

However, while RelishMix reported that the trailer for Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power only earned just over 80 million views, Amazon said that the series preview earned 257 million views – a record for any promo to air during any Super Bowl.

Right now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has garnered 34 million views on YouTube alone so its overall reach since its debut would have increased drastically along with anticipation for the film.