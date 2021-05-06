Doctor Strange 2 Might Visit Earth-616 From Marvel Comics

Now that director Sam Raimi has concluded filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’ll only be a matter of time before we learn more about what could possibly be one of Marvel Studios’ most ambitious undertakings to date.

Indeed, head honcho Kevin Feige and the rest of the producers are keeping their cards pretty close to the chest at the moment. It’s no overstatement to suggest, in fact, that we barely know anything about what they’ve planned for the future of the MCU in Phase 4 now that the Infinity Saga has come to a close. That is, barring the titles of the upcoming feature films and TV shows, the latter of which have seen solid success on the Mouse House’s streaming platform in the past few months.

That being said, one of the most exciting flicks on the horizon right now is the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, once again starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. Granted, we don’t even know what the narrative will encompass, or how Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff will play into it after the events of WandaVision, but the title itself is enough to drive fans over the edge with speculation and anticipation.

Hugh Jackman Joins The MCU On Awesome Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Recently, casting information that has found its way onto Spotlight seems to indicate an actor named Jon Prophet will be portraying an extra in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and he’s listed as “New Yorker 616.” Bear in mind that this could simply be a coincidence, but as Marvel fans might tell you, 616 is the reality where most of the storylines from the comic books take place. So, is it possible for the upcoming entry to visit some other alternate realities within the continuity?

The name Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness certainly makes this a plausible argument. To know for sure, though, I guess we’re just going to have to wait and see when the film premieres on March 25th, 2022.