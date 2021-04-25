Doctor Strange 2 Is Reportedly Marvel’s Most Ambitious Movie Yet

Tom Holland boldly declared that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, which is big talk when the genre has become increasingly epic and expansive over the last decade, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe obviously playing a very significant part in elevating big budget comic book adaptations to new heights.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Anthony Mackie would be getting his own feature-length outing as Captain America long before it was recently confirmed – that Holland’s statement could be blown out of the water just three months later when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters next March.

According to our intel, the Sorcerer Supreme’s solo sequel is reportedly the most ambitious undertaking yet for Marvel Studios, which isn’t that much of a surprise in all honesty. Based on what we know so far, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is set to tear the multiverse apart to try and locate her children, which is bad news for everyone given her newfound mastery of the Darkhold, not to mention Kevin Feige declaring her as the most powerful figure in the entire MCU.

Production wrapped on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this week, and while the set photos haven’t been anything to write home about in terms of what they give away, the very concept of Sam Raimi’s film lends itself to all sorts of narrative and visual insanity, especially when you consider that the Master of the Mystic Arts is either going to team up with or face off against an all-powerful sorceress who realistically possesses the means and ability to destroy the world on a whim if she felt so inclined.