‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer teases standalone America Chavez project

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron has teased the future of America Chavez, leaving fans excited.

Chavez’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut came in the multiverse traversal blockbuster, with her abilities a crucial element to the plot. Her narrow escape with her life has set up her future, which Waldron spoke to Variety about among other spoiler-y topics.

Speaking on her character arc, he believed that her core was about family, and trying to find parental figures in the likes of Stephen Strange and Wong which will lead into her next appearance. Training at Kamar-Taj, he also stresses the importance of the good doctor in her life going forward.

“Yeah, that’s definitely me collaborating with Marvel and with Sam. Really, that is as much about trying to drive America’s story in this film, as it is attempting to set up a mystery to be solved in the future. She’s somebody without a family. That’s what she’s searching for.” “And that’s what she finds—surprisingly—in our Doctor Strange and Wong. She finds a home in Kamar-Taj at the end. When it’s all said and done, it looks kind of tidy. We also set up the next chapter in the America Chavez story.”

As for what’s the go with her search for her moms, Waldron says that will be the crux of her story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Getting into the real specificity of her with her parents came a little bit later in the process. It felt, at least to me initially, that maybe we should hold some of that back. It felt like the sort of stuff you’d rather answer when you’re getting into America’s solo outing. But as we continued to build the story, we found that we wanted to know more about her. And, really, Strange would want to know more about her. It was just honest to their relationship and conversations.”

At age 16, Xochitl Gomez is one of the youngest actresses in the Marvel universe, and likely has a big future in store during this current Marvel phase which is currently building up to some sort of multiverse climax.

Doctor Strange 2 is currently in cinemas.