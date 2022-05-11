Marvel fans are ready for next superhero team-up that would dwarf ‘Endgame’

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally in cinemas, fans aren’t happy to wait around for the next chapter of the Multiverse arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Secret Wars.

Fans have become convinced Multiverse of Madness, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home have all been building up to an adaptation of the comic book event Secret Wars. With Doctor Strange 2 out, Secret Wars is now trending heavily on Twitter as fans shiver with anticipation.

Secret Wars (not to be confused with the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion) was a comic event that saw the multiverses being observed by a powerful being known as the Beyonder who summoned the heroes and villains of the many different universes to a battle world, called, well, Battleworld.

Ya’ll do realize the point of the Multiverse Saga is #SecretWars ?



Every possible Marvel produced project (yes Fox-Men or Daredevil, Ghost Rider etc) ever will be available for cameos and then every “universe” is morphed into the main 616-universe



It’s 10x the size of Endgame pic.twitter.com/hoapXtX8sp — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) May 9, 2022

It encompasses The Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Essentially, every major player in the Marvel universe. Because of those team-ups, fans are excited about what is this chapter’s version of the Infinity Saga.

I've been telling you longer than anyone that Secret Wars was in the works. I can't believe, after #MultiverseofMadness , that people still think it isn't happening. — Charles I Don't Know About Trailers Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) May 9, 2022

Some think the Secret Wars crossover is much closer than we think, believing that its set up to come to cinemas as soon as 2025. Others are much more skeptical of such a quickly completed story arc.

I don't buy the Marvel is "half way to Secret Wars already" bit… We've had like 3 lines explaining what the build up is.



We're at the equivalent of The Dark World mentioning "Infinite Stones" for the first time. — Mitch (@692Tweets) May 10, 2022

The multiverse element of Secret Wars has many people hoping we’ll see returns of previous superhero actors, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield top of the wishlists to return.

Remember this isn’t our last time we see Tobey & Andrew again let hope they show up in Secret Wars 🤞🙏 pic.twitter.com/7n29Q2VRcq — Tobey Maguire GIFs & Pic (@TobeyGifs) May 9, 2022

The sheer number of characters in the original 1980s comic series, and contemporary 2015 run, is staggering and would dwarf the Infinity War / Endgame cast in comparison — should they use every element at their disposal.

However, that many characters could easily become a problem for the story itself, as fans have pointed out on Twitter.

I hate that "cameos" have become equivalent to good storytelling.

Everything special about Secret Wars comes from the three massive runs that lead up to it. It's barely the colossal cameo fest y'all are making it out to be. It's a short, personal and character-driven story. https://t.co/wBS0lojeaF — 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 ⊗ 𝐎𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@uotunnson) May 10, 2022

Marvel is yet to make any announcements over the next big team-up movie, with the studio taking its time so far with working out what they want. With several more MCU releases penned in for this year alone, it’s hard to say that Secret Wars is definitely a go.