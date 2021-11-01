Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness Leaked Image Teases New Characters

We recently learned that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is suffering yet another delay, with it and most other movies in Marvel’s upcoming lineup being pushed back a few months. In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a big deal, though hype is building around Cumberbatch’s second solo movie after his winning turn in What If…? and we’re itching to see what the Sorcerer Supreme will be up to next.

We now have a good hint via a new piece of promo art. Depicted in a ’70s blacklight poster style, it showcases the movie’s four key characters: Doctor Strange, Wong, Scarlet Witch, and America Chavez. Bear in mind that this is a scaled-up picture that has artifacting out the wazoo, but here it is:

One of the key takeaways is that Wanda Maximoff is in her full Scarlet Witch costume, perhaps adding credence to the theory that she’ll be the main antagonist in the film. The events of Multiverse of Madness will find her fresh from enslaving a town in Disney Plus’ WandaVision, a situation that ended with her sacrificing her and Vision’s children Tommy and Billy. We last saw her in an isolated cabin studying the Darkhold, presumably trying to bring them back from the dead with black magic.

This is also one of our first looks at Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. Also known as Miss America, Chavez made her Marvel Comics debut in 2011 and⏤appropriately for this movie⏤has powers that include traveling between alternate realities. Marvel Studios may have big plans for the character going forward, as in a Hawkeye comic a possible future showed her as the successor to Captain America.

Let’s hope that we get a trailer sometime this year that shows what we can expect from the MCU’s turn toward horror.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.