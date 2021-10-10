Doctor Strange In Spider-Man: No Way Home Can Finally Lead To The MCU’s Uncle Ben

Each Spider-Man movie, except for the newest MCU iterations, have shown the origin story of Peter Parker and how he gained his powers as Spider-Man. These origin stories also show the loss of his father figure, Uncle Ben, and it’s always a tragic and heartbreaking scene.

The MCU has made some changes to Peter and his story as compared to Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). One being not telling his origin story at all, fans were split over the decision, but audiences had already seen the same thing twice, so, to Kevin Feige, it seemed like the right call. Another big change people have noted is Aunt May’s age. Played by Marisa Tomei, who is 56, but looks forty at most, Tomei doesn’t look like the previous Aunt Mays.

Of course, the biggest change in the MCU’s version of Spider-Man is rarely, if ever, mentioning the late Uncle Ben. It’s such a key part to Spider-Man’s origin as a hero and yet we’ve still never heard about it? Luckily for fans of the franchise, Doctor Strange might be the one to bring him in!

Considering all of the familiar faces returning for No Way Home; Green Goblin, Doc Oc, Electro and (allegedly) Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men, it would only make sense for Uncle Ben to make an appearance. Though, the Uncle Ben would have to be the one MCU Peter and May lost, not one from a different universe.

For full impact and emotional value, meeting Uncle Ben and seeing his interactions with May and Peter would only be worth it if it’s the man they lost, not a replacement. Doctor Strange may have the power to do this thanks to a comics plot from the nineties.

In the comics, Spider-Man had a semi-regular villain by the name of Xandu, a sorcerer who ruled the Death Dimension which just so happens to be in the corner of the Multiverse. What other sorcerers do we know? Doctor Strange. It would be easy, and smart, of Marvel to combine Strange and Xandu in a way that Strange can access this part of the Multiverse and bring back Uncle Ben for some sort of final pep talk to Peter.

Not only would it be a feel-good moment, but if Uncle Ben could potentially stay in the world of the living, then there could be Uncle Ben content without having to go over the same thing from the first two Spider-Man series. After all, Peter has lost enough father figures, it’s fair to bring one back from the dead.

What do you think should or will happen? Is Doctor Strange going to bring someone back from the dead to help Peter? Who will it be?