Though few plot details have been officially revealed, the cumbersome title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness does a lot to tell us what kind of movie it’ll be. Clearly, things are about to get very crazy and very cosmic as the Sorcerer Supreme travels through the Marvel multiverse. It’s not surprising, then, that we’re hearing that one of the most powerful beings in the comic book universe could make their debut in the upcoming sequel.

We Got This Covered has been told that the Living Tribunal will appear in Doctor Strange 2. We don’t know right now how large a role they’ll have in this particular film, but we’ve been informed that the character – recognizable for their golden skin and various faces – will have a significant part to play in the wider MCU going forward. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who said Han was returning in Fast & Furious 9 and Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight, not to mention that National Treasure 3 is in the works, we’ve no reason to doubt them.

For those unfamiliar with the character, the Living Tribunal is said to be perhaps the most supreme entity in the Marvel multiverse, as they’re responsible for maintaining the balance of all realities across the multiverse and judge them as they see fit. Their comic book debut came in a Doctor Strange story, as Stephen Strange had a limited amount of time to prove that the Earth was worth saving. They were also referenced in the first Doctor Strange movie, as Baron Mordo carried the Staff of the Living Tribunal.

The character was originally featured in earlier drafts of Avengers: Infinity War, too. During their battle of Titan, Strange was to have knocked Thanos’ astral form from his body and sent him through a mindscape, ultimately putting him in the path of the Living Tribunal, who would have judged him guilty of attempting to upset the balance of the universe. This sounds like an epic scene, but maybe it’ll prove worth holding him back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he might have more bearing on the plot.