Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Rumored To Be Scariest MCU Film Yet

WandaVision might have been the first project in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to utilize a jump scare, with more than a few viewers being caught off guard when Paul Bettany’s Vision was briefly glimpsed in his zombie synthezoid form. The show then went ahead and did it again after giving Evan Peters’ Pietro Maximoff the same treatment, and both were equally effective in how they came completely out of the blue.

While the family-friendly comic book series isn’t going to dive headfirst into scaring audiences out of their seats, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness certainly presents the ideal opportunity to lean further and harder into horror than ever before, especially with Sam Raimi at the helm, who first shot to fame as the creator of The Evil Dead and founded Ghost House Pictures two decades ago, a production company that focuses exclusively on the genre.

The promise of Scarlet Witch mastering the Darkhold is set to send the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel into much darker territory, especially when we know now that she’s easily capable of destroying the entire world if fulfilling the prophecy foretold by Agatha Harkness ever finds itself on her to-do list, and a new rumor claims that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the scariest entry in the MCU to date.

While it originated on 4chan, we have heard similar reports countless times already. Not only that, but realistically, it wouldn’t take a whole lot of effort to be named the most terrifying installment in a PG-13 franchise that’s never looked to horror for inspiration, especially with an all-powerful witch and a sorcerer battling under the direction of an established filmmaker that knows his way around guts and gore.