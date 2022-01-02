Doctor Strange set to rock a new hairdo in ‘Multiverse of Madness’

For the most part, fans know what to expect when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange shows up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least in terms of aesthetic.

However, on top of the leading man growing his own goatee for the first time ever in what marks his sixth feature film appearance in the franchise, he’s also getting a new hairdo for good measure. Or at least, one of the multiple variants set to feature in Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness is.

New merchandise revealed that Defender Strange could be set for a guest spot in the reality-warping comic book blockbuster, which promises a series of wild and crazy Cumberbatch turns, but a new look at the product in question has showcased some voluminous flowing follicles, as you can see below.

How could the Marvel Legends team hide this glorious ponytail from us? pic.twitter.com/A5midrOLU3 — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) December 31, 2021

Not only are we getting the O.G. Master of the Mystic of Arts, but it would also appear that What If…?‘s Strange Supreme and the ponytailed Defender Strange are along for the ride, and that could be just the tip of the iceberg.

The teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offered plenty of eye-popping visuals but very little narrative meat for us to chew on, so there’s no doubt going to be all sorts of surprises in store by the time the movie arrives in May.