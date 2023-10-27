Does ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ have a post-credits scene?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Could you survive five nights at Freddy Fazbear’s place? How about just one night? Well, it’s certainly a question many horror fanatics around the nation have asked themselves. But that’s not the only one swirling around in folks’ minds.

With the much-anticipated release of Blumhouse’s live-action adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s officially making its rounds in various megaplexes today (and on Peacock for those who adore their couch), devoted horror gamers and genre die-hards have geared up for Freddy Fazbear to make his full-length feature debut. And given the plethora of characters introduced in the spine-tingling narrative over the years, it’s clear Freddy won’t be terrifying audiences all on his own.

Based on the interactive video game series which quickly became a cultural phenomenon all over the internet, the fresh-faced horror flick is already attracting a wide audience of thrill-seeking genre fanatics looking for a scare just in time for this year’s spooky season. With the hotly-anticipated movie now available in theaters and on streaming, lifelong supporters of the narrative and eager-faced newcomers are now asking a variety of questions in the aftermath of its release — one of which is in regards to what exactly happens when the credits roll.

Does FNAF have a post-credits scene?

Screenshot via YouTube

Yes, Five Nights at Freddy’s does indeed have a post-credits scene. Luckily for those eager beavers out there, the aforementioned scene actually takes place in the middle of the credits, with only a few names rolling before the screen cuts to black and switches to the post-credits madness. In the scene, YouTuber CoryxKenshin makes his second cameo appearance in the supernatural spectacle as a taxi driver. After hearing a knock on the door of his cab, he shouts that he isn’t driving any more customers for the night. However, the car door opens anyway, with Cory turning his head and realizing that Balloon Boy is in the passenger seat next to him, which causes the acclaimed YouTuber to scream in horror.

Balloon Boy’s role in the movie was pretty limited, but the key figure has memorably been introduced in the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series. It’s unclear if we’ll get more backstory about Balloon Boy in a potential sequel, but for now, he’s certainly giving folks the scare of their lives.